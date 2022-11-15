Headstones found defaced, some with swastikas, at Jewish cemetery in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police on Monday found numerous headstones had been vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Waukegan – and some were spray-painted with swastikas.

Around 8 a.m., Waukegan police were called to Am Echod Jewish Cemetery, at 3050 Grand Ave. in the Northern Illinois city, for reports of criminal damage. Upon arriving, officers found numerous headstones had been vandalized.

A total of 16 headstones were found defaced with red spray-painted swastikas, police said. Another 23 headstones were defaced with non-specific red spray-paint graffiti, police said.

"I am deeply disturbed and angered by the hateful imagery found spray-painted on headstones this morning in Am Echod Jewish Cemetery. Hate does not have a home in Waukegan; when such incidents occur, our marginalized neighbors are victimized, and our entire community suffers," Waukegan Mayor Ann B. Taylor said in a news release. "I hope our officers promptly locate the perpetrators of this despicable act and hold them accountable, and I offer my full support to those directly impacted by this vandalism."

The Waukegan Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating, and the case remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Tip Line at (847) 360-9001.