Jewel-Osco to pay $1.95 million to employees who say they were denied disability accommodations

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Jewel-Osco has agreed to pay $1.95 million to group of employees with disabilities who charged that they were denied accommodations.

The grocery store chain came to an agreement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to make the payout, and also to provide state-of-the-art disability training for management and change policies.

The employees receiving the payout claimed that Jewel-Osco denied them reasonable accommodations for their disabilities. A news release did not provide further specifics about what this meant.

The news release said Jewel-Osco director of communication and government affairs emphasized the grocery store chain's commitment to supporting those with disabilities through an expanded partnership with the EEOC. CBS News Chicago is reaching out to Jewel-Osco for further comment.

Jewel-Osco, a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Inc., maintains headquarters in the west Chicago suburb in Itasca and operates 189 stores in the Chicago area — as well as Indiana and Iowa. The company has a longstanding practice of hiring people with disabilities and has been commended for doing so, the news release said.

