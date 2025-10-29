Man sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to dragging Chicago police officer while fleeing traffic stop

A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to hitting two Chicago police officers with his car during a traffic stop in 2021, dragging one of them into a concrete barrier.

Jermaine Little, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder on Tuesday, Cook County court records show. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison,

Police have said officers were conducting a traffic stop on Little at 63rd and State in August 2021, when they smelled marijuana in his car.

That was when Little threw his car in reverse, hitting an officer and dragging him into a concrete divider under a bridge viaduct. Police said Little then struck a second officer and nearly struck a third as he fled the scene.

The officer who was dragged fired his gun during the incident, but did not hit anyone.

Video shows the officer limping to safety as he was carried with his arms over his colleagues' shoulders. The officer was later taken to a hospital in good condition.

Police were able to identify Little as the man who had dragged the officer, because he had handed over his driver's license before he fled the scene.

Little abandoned his car near 61st and Indiana after the incident, and was arrested four days later after police tracked him to a Burger King Parking lot on the South Side, where he was found hiding in the back seat.

In addition to his 12-year sentence for attempted murder, he also was sentenced to a concurrent 3-year term in prison on weapons charges stemming from the incident. Officers recovered a handgun from Little when he was arrested, and because he had previous felony convictions, he was not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

Little will be given credit for the 1,534 days he spent in jail before he was sentenced.