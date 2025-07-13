Jermaine Dye pleased to join fellow 2005 World Series champion White Sox players 20 years later

While the present-day Chicago White Sox dropped three out of four games to the Cleveland Guardians, it was still a whirlwind reunion for the 2005 World Championship team — who will soon celebrate 20 years since that long overdue victory.

The White Sox went 11-1 in the postseason in 2005, and won the World Series on Oct. 26 of that year with a four-game sweep of the Houston Astros — then still with the National League.

Right fielder Jermaine Dye was the World Series Most Valuable Player in that series. Dye, 51, was back with his teammates to celebrate this weekend.

"It seems like it was yesterday. I mean, I feel like we were just here for our 10-year reunion. But to see years ago by like that, and it's pretty special to just be around the guys and see everyone. Some have changed. Some haven't. Everybody still looks good," Dye said. "So it's just great to be back at the ballpark where we won a World Series, and to see everybody that may be still here that was a part of it, and just to enjoy it with the fans too."

Twenty years later, fans were as enthusiastic as ever for the 2005 White Sox — and the impact that the team, and Dye himself, had on the city was clear as a bell. He said he only wished the Sox would have clinched one of their series wins at home, instead of winning all three on the road.

"We never really got that feeling until the parade of what it meant to have the crowd, everybody screaming behind us and stuff like that," said Dye. "But it's special."

Nevertheless, Sox fans were thrilled regardless of where the wins happened. After all, the Sox went from Boston to Anaheim and finally to Houston during the playoffs in 2005, and only lost one game.

"There was some of those games where I think I got one ball hit to me, and it felt like I could have just put out a lawn chair and sat there and watched the game from right field, they were doing so good," Dye said. "So it was pretty special to watch, and you know, I'm happy we got it done. It's just good to be back and see everybody."

At the start of World Series championship reunion weekend on Friday, the Sox unveiled a statue of fan favorite pitcher Mark Buehrle — whom Dye said had more than earned the honor.

"He's definitely one of my favorite teammates that I've ever had," Dye said.

Earlier this month, Dye's fellow 2005 White Sox World Series champion Bobby Jenks died at age 44, following a battle with stomach cancer. Dye said Jenks' absence is felt.

"It's tough. I mean, he came out of nowhere, stepped right in, started closing games for us," Jenks. "He definitely will be missed."

Meanwhile, in addition to honoring an unforgettable championship team in 2005, the reunion also highlights the present-day White Sox and their efforts to try to get back to a competitive level. They Sox have only made the playoffs three times since 2005.

Dye said he still roots for the White Sox, and works with their players directly too.

"I was at spring training this year, watching them, and working with some guys, and talking to them, and it seems like they are, I'd say, two, three years away from getting back to a playoff mode," Dye said. "The wins may not have shown right now this year in the win column, but I think they have a bunch of guys pulling for each other, going out there, playing hard every day — which, that's all you can ask, and hopefully, the second half, they can put some more wins on the board."