2005 White Sox reuniting at Rate Field this weekend for 20th anniversary of World Series title

It's World Series championship reunion weekend on the South Side. Some sadness was mixed in with the celebration after the death of one of the key members of the 2005 White Sox team, Bobby Jenks, last week.

The team honored Jenks with his number 45 on the mound at Rate Field as the White Sox hosted the Cleveland Guardians in a split doubleheader after Thursday night's game was rained out. Cleveland took the first game 4-2.

Weather permitting, the White Sox will unveil a statue of World Series pitcher Mark Buehrle in the right field concourse ahead of the second game Friday night.

It kicks of a weekend-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of the team's 2005 World Series championship.

White Sox manager Will Venable was just beginning his professional baseball career at the time, and he knows just how important it is to have many of the team's World Series legends back in town.

"It's special. Obviously, what they accomplished is great, and we have these little events in the offseason and throughout the season where you see these guys together, and you understand how close they were and you hear the stories that they tell. It's just cool to be a part of now on this side of it, and see them being celebrated," he said.

In addition to Buehrle, other 2005 White Sox stars on hand for the 20th anniversary reunion weekend will be Brian Anderson, Geoff Blum, Jose Contreras, Neal Cotts, Joe Crede, Jemaine Dye, Carl Everett, Freddy Garcia, Jon Garland, Dustin Hermanson, Orlando Hernandez, Tadahito Iguchi, Paul Konerko, Damaso Marte, Pablo Ozuna, Timo Perez, A.J. Pierzynski, Scott Podsednik, Cliff Politte, Juan Uribe, Luis Vizcaino, and 2005 manager Ozzie Guillen.