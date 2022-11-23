Jefferson Park CPD station gets workout equipment
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not just mental health, but physical health that's getting some extra attention in the Chicago Police Department.
A treadmill and weights are among the brand new exercise equipment donated to officers at the Jefferson Park police station on Tuesday.
It's all part of a program aiming to put new exercise gear in every Chicago police facility. The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation is behind the initiative, working with Abt Electronics to get the workout equipment at a reduced cost.
