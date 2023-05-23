Jeep dashcam video shows wild ride through Chicago Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Jeep joyride.

Dashcam video from a stolen SUV shows a car thief behind the wheel, tearing through the streets of Chicago. CBS 2's Noel Brennan spoke with the Jeep's owner, who watched the whole thing unfold as it was happening.

"I've never seen something like that on YouTube or anywhere else."

If you wondered what happens to a stolen car in the minutes after its stolen, just watch. How long does it last?

"It's a pretty crazy experience what they did when they stole it. The dashcam shows about 24 minutes."

That's Dan and it's the view from his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, tearing through the Loop. But Dan isn't driving.

"They took it and went for quite the joyride with it because it's a pretty nice car so…"

Just after 5:00 a.m. on May 8, Thieves took his Jeep from a parking garage near Harrison and Wabash.

"They did leave the dashcam in there. It was broken, but it was good enough that I was able to download all the footage," he said.

The result is a rare look behind a stolen wheel.

"There's three of them that we at least count. The red lights is out of control. And numerous stop signs."

But first, it's a stop at a gas station and argument over who's going to pay. Then, they speed dangerously close to a pedestrian at McCormick Place, before pulling into a McDonalds.

Before and after breakfast, Dan thinks they hit speeds over 100 mph.

"The brakes were pretty burned up," he said.

And while Dan called Chicago police, he said did all the work to find his Jeep.

"The Apple AirTag program told us exactly where it was, and we were 30 feet away from it, and there was a garage right there, so I hit the remote start, and it started the Jeep up in the garage," he said. "Just to see someone driving that recklessly is just, it's ludicrous."

The Jeep owner said he gave all of the dashcam video to Chicago police, but hasn't heard from them since. Thankfully, insurance will cover the thousands of dollars worth of damage to his Jeep.