Gov. JB Pritzker says $1 billion in GOP budget bill for Trump ballroom should go to tariff relief instead

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is demanding $1 billion Republicans added to their budget reconciliation bill for a new White House ballroom instead go toward tariff relief for taxpayers.

Senate Republicans have added $1 billion in White House security upgrades to legislation that would fund immigration enforcement agencies, a proposed boost for President Donald Trump's ballroom project after a man was charged with trying to assassinate him at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner last week.

The GOP bill released late Monday would designate the money for the U.S. Secret Service for "security adjustments and upgrades" related to the ballroom project. The legislation says the money would support enhancements to the ballroom project, "including above-ground and below-ground security features," but also specifies that the money may not be used for non-security elements.

It is unclear exactly how the $1 billion would be used, and the amount far exceeds the proposed $400 million for construction of the ballroom.

Gov. Pritzker released a statement Thursday, condemning the inclusion of the money and arguing it should be used to help working families and small businesses who have been impacted by President Trump's reciprocal tariffs, which the Supreme Court struck down in February.

"As people continue to struggle under the weight of Donald Trump's tariffs, Republicans in Congress are ready to hand him $1 billion in taxpayer dollars for his White House ballroom," Pritzker's statement reads in part. "It's time to put working families ahead of Trump's ego. I'm calling for all $1 billion to be immediately directed to a tariff relief fund for the working families and small businesses that were crushed by Trump's tariffs."

The White House has said in court documents that the East Wing project would be "heavily fortified," including bomb shelters, military installations and a medical facility underneath the ballroom. Trump has said it should include bulletproof glass and be able to repel drone attacks.

Pritzker has been outspoken about the impact the Trump tariffs have had on Illinois households and small businesses. When the Supreme Court issued its ruling voiding the reciprocal tariffs, he posted an invoice to his social media accounts for an $8.68 billion refund, which he said represented $1,700 for every household in the state, for "your tariff taxes [that] wreaked havoc on farmers, enraged our allies, and sent groceries prices through the roof."

Mr. Trump and Republicans have been pushing for more money for ballroom security since Cole Tomas Allen allegedly stormed the April 25 media dinner at the Washington Hilton with guns and knives.

Democrats have said they will oppose any efforts to pay for the ballroom.