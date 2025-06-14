Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker reacts to Minnesota lawmakers shot, 1 killed: "A horrifying day"

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker expressed sadness and horror after Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman, 55, and her husband were killed, and state Sen. John Hoffman, 60, and his wife were wounded in what is being called "politically motivated shootings" early Saturday morning.

Hortman and her husband were shot in their Brooklyn Park home, while Hoffman and his wife were shot about 5 miles away in their Champlin home. The suspect was said to have been dressed to appear like a police officer during the shootings.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker reacted to the shootings, saying in a statement:

"Political violence is always unacceptable. This is a horrifying day for Minnesota, and a sad day for America. What has occurred is a direct attack on our American values and democracy. "MK and I are thinking of the families and friends of Minnesota State Representative and Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark who were killed. May their memories be a blessing. We are also praying for the full recovery of Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, who were injured. I spoke with Governor Walz early this morning and let him know the people of Illinois stand with the people of Minnesota. "I remain in close touch with Illinois State Police and all four leaders of the Illinois General Assembly as we monitor the situation in Minnesota."

A Brooklyn Park police sergeant is said to have proactively decided to check on lawmakers in their city. When officers arrived at Hortman's home at about 3:35 a.m., Minnesota officials said they saw what appeared to be a police SUV with emergency lights on. The suspect then exited Hortman's home and exchanged gunfire with officers before fleeing on foot.

The incident comes just two days after a man in Chicago was arrested for impersonating a police officer during an ICE protest in the Loop.

Police said the suspect, a 21-year-old man, was approached and asked to present valid credentials. When he couldn't, he was taken into custody. A semi-automatic pistol was recovered.

Charges are still pending in the case.

