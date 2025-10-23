Tennessee police release body camera video of Jay Cutler's drunk driving arrest

Tennessee police have released body camera video showing former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler being arrested last year for drunk driving.

Cutler was arrested for driving under the influence and other charges last October, after rear-ending another driver in the town of Franklin, near Nashville. Police have said he tried to flee the scene before offering the other driver $2,000 not to report the crash.

Police have said his eyes were "bloodshot," "glassy," and "dilated," and he smelled of alcohol.

Body camera footage shows an officer talking to Cutler at the driver's side door of his pickup truck.

Cutler initially denied having had any alcohol, but when the officer accused him of lying, he said he'd had "a little bit." After Cutler refused a field sobriety test, the officer placed him in handcuffs.

Officers also found a loaded gun in his truck.

The other driver involved in the crash can be heard blaming Cutler for the crash, and telling officers that Cutler tried to flee the scene.

"He ran until he couldn't go nowhere," the other driver said.

Neither Cutler nor the other driver were injured in the crash, and officers can be heard saying the collision caused only minor damage to each vehicle.

Cutler pleaded guilty in August to driving under the influence, and was sentenced to four days in jail. Prosecutors agreed to drop gun charges against Cutler as part of his plea deal, but he was required to forfeit the weapon.

He also was placed on probation for one year, had his Tennessee driver's license revoked, was required to attend a DUI safety class, and must submit to regular and random drug screening while on probation.

Cutler, who starred at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 11th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He played three seasons in Denver, making the Pro Bowl in 2008, before spending most of his career playing for the Bears, finishing as the team's career leader in most passing categories. He played one season in Miami before retiring in 2017.