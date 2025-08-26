Former Bears QB Jay Cutler pleads guilty to DUI in Tennessee, will spend 4 days in jail

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has been sentenced to four days in jail in Tennessee, after pleading guilty to DUI charges from last year.

Cutler was arrested for driving under the influence and other charges last October, after rear-ending another vehicle in Franklin, Tennessee, near Nashville. Police confirmed to CBS Chicago that Cutler tried to flee the scene before offering the other driver $2,000 to not report the crash.

Officers said they smelled alcohol during a conversation with Cutler, and reported his eyes were "bloodshot," "glassy" and "dilated." When an officer asked Cutler if he'd had any alcohol, he said no, but when an officer told Cutler he "was lying," he admitted drinking alcohol, but refused a field sobriety test.

Cutler was taken to a local hospital where a blood sample was obtained through a blood search warrant, police said. He had two guns in his vehicle, including a loaded pistol.

On Tuesday, Cutler was sentenced to four days in jail and a $350 fine after pleading guilty to driving under the influence, according to a spokesperson for the Williamson County district attorney's office. He must report to jail within 30 days. A weapons charge against him was dismissed as part of his plea deal, but he will forfeit the handgun in question.

He also will be placed on probation for one year, must attend a DUI safety class, and submit to regular and random drug screening while on probation. His Tennessee driver's license was revoked.

Cutler, who starred at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 11th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He played three seasons in Denver, making the Pro Bowl in 2008, before spending most of his career playing for the Bears, finishing as the team's career leader in most passing categories. He played one season in Miami before retiring in 2017.

