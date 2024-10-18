Ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested for DUI and gun possession in Tennessee

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested for a DUI and gun possession in Tennessee, police confirmed to CBS News on Friday.

Cutler, 41, was arrested on DUI and other charges following a minor traffic collision in downtown Franklin, the city's police spokesperson Max Winitz said.

Officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles, around 5 p.m. on Thursday and a subsequent investigation suggested Cutler rear-ended another vehicle, officials said. Officers said they smelled alcohol during a conversation with the former NFL quarterback, but he refused to take a field sobriety test, the spokesperson said.

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler stands on the field prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on September 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. / Getty Images

Cutler was taken to a local hospital where a blood sample was obtained through a blood search warrant, the spokesperson confirmed to CBS News. He had two firearms in his vehicle, including a loaded pistol, the spokesperson said.

Cutler was booked in the Williamson County Jail and given a $5,000 bond. He was released later that evening.

Cutler, who starred at Vanderbilt University, was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 11th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He played three seasons in Denver, making the Pro Bowl in 2008, before spending most of his career playing for the Chicago Bears. He played one season in Miami before retiring in 2017.

He was married to reality television star Kristen Cavallari for seven years. The "Laguna Beach" alum and former Chicago Bears quarterback were married in the summer of 2013. The couple announced their divorce in 2020.