'It's been very hectic': Work on the Jane Byrne Interchange is almost finished

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drivers rejoice!

The Jane Byrne Interchange that connects three Chicago expressways and then some is almost finished.

CBS 2 has been tracking the slow progress for years. CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports from the Dan Ryan with a big update on the project.

Grabbing food at Jim's Original takes but a minute. Traveling here would take Daniel Jones a lot longer, but he carefully maps out his twice-a-week visits.

"Side streets, back alleys, whatever I need to get here."

His route avoids what's been a tangled web of traffic cones for almost a decade: the Jane Byrne Interchange. It's this circle where the Dan Ryan, the Kennedy, the Eisenhower and Ida B. Wells Drive converge.

Illinois' Department of Transportation broke ground on the 35-part improvement project in 2013.

"It seemed like it was the song that never ends. Will it ever be done," wondered Jones.

Apparently yes.

The state is finally able to report that construction will be complete before New Year's, so motorists can say goodbye to orange traffic barrels, after nine years of merging and braking, lane shifts and ramp closures.

"It's putting 10 pounds in a five pound bag, or like I like to say, a bowling ball through a funnel."

CBS 2 traffic reporter Kris Habermehl has had a birds-eye view of the project for years. He doesn't envy those tasked with smoothing a path for 400,000 vehicles that pass through daily.

"You're dropping the speed. You're trying to interface between Ida B. Wells, and basically the rest of the interstate system. It's a tall order," he said.

It's a tall and expensive order that went more than $250 million over budget. Will it all be worth it?

"It's been very hectic, very troublesome to regular commutes, but thank god it'll be open. So we'll see how that goes now," Jones said.

IDOT tells CBS 2 that some overnight closures may crop up in the future for "punch list" items like bridge painting or landscaping. But the major work is getting buttoned up in the next week.