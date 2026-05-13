Convicted felon arrested for bringing loaded gun into Dirksen Courthouse in Chicago

A man who was previously convicted of felony drug charges was arrested at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in downtown Chicago on Monday after bringing a loaded handgun into the building.

Prosecutors said the man told court security officers he wanted to get arrested.

James C. Lake Jr., 53, has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

According to the charges, around 7:40 a.m. on Monday, Lake went through the security checkpoint at the courthouse, and placed a bookbag onto the conveyor belt for the metal detector.

Lake told court security officers he wanted to turn himself in, prosecutors said in a criminal complaint. Officers asked him if he had any probation or parole violations that would warrant his being detained, prosecutors said.

He replied, "No, I don't' want to cause any trouble, I just want to get arrested," prosecutors said.

When asked about the contents of the bag, Lake told officers he had the gun and "other stuff" in it, prosecutors said.

After officers searched the bag, they discovered a loaded Llama .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol, 29 rounds of ammunition, a box cutter, and a folding pocket knife inside a sheath.

Lake was taken into custody and authorities seized the weapons from his bag.

According to the charges, Lake was convicted of felony drug charges in 1992, and was sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Because of his felony conviction, he was not legally allowed to carry a firearm.

At his first court appearance on Tuesday, Lake waived his right to a detention hearing, meaning he will remain in custody, but may request a hearing at a later date to be released from custody.

He is due back in court on May 19.