James Beard Awards 2025 in Chicago tonight; 5 local chefs, restaurants nominated

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

The James Beard Awards are being handed out in Chicago Monday night to the best restaurants and chefs from around the country.

Five local chefs and restaurants are nominated, including Galit in Lincoln Park for Outstanding restaurant and Kumiko in the West Loop for Outstanding Bar.

Chefs Thai Dang of HaiSous in Pilsen, Noah Sandoval of Oriole in Fulton Market, and Chris Jun and Erling Wu-Bower of Maxwells Trading in West Town are all nominated for Best Chef: Great Lakes.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony at the Lyric Opera starting at 6 p.m. You can also livestream the awards on Eater. 

