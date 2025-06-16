James Beard Awards 2025 in Chicago tonight; 5 local chefs, restaurants nominated

The James Beard Awards are being handed out in Chicago Monday night to the best restaurants and chefs from around the country.

Five local chefs and restaurants are nominated, including Galit in Lincoln Park for Outstanding restaurant and Kumiko in the West Loop for Outstanding Bar.

Chefs Thai Dang of HaiSous in Pilsen, Noah Sandoval of Oriole in Fulton Market, and Chris Jun and Erling Wu-Bower of Maxwells Trading in West Town are all nominated for Best Chef: Great Lakes.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony at the Lyric Opera starting at 6 p.m. You can also livestream the awards on Eater.