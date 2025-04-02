5 Chicago chefs, restaurants nominated for James Beard Awards including national nods for Galit, Kumiko

Chicago restaurants and chefs received five James Beard Award nominations Wednesday.

Galit in Lincoln Park was nominated for Outstanding Restaurant, while Kumiko in the West Loop was nominated for Outstanding Bar.

Chicago chefs dominated the Best Chef: Great Lakes category. Thai Dang is nominated for HaiSous in Pilsen, Noah Sandoval is nominated for Oriole in Fulton Market and Chris Jung and Erling Wu-Bower are nominated for Maxwell's Trading in West Town.

The nominees were announced at a live ceremony at the Conrad Los Angeles. The award is considered to be among the most prestigious for culinary and food media institutions.

Chicago will host the James Beard Awards in June, with the ceremony for chefs and restaurants on Monday, June 16 at the Lyric Opera.