Jalonnie Jenkins, charged in deadly stabbing of 2 sisters in Streamwood, to appear in court Friday

A man charged in the deadly stabbing of his two sisters in Streamwood, Illinois, last month could appear in court on Friday.

Jalonie Jenkins, 25, was arrested last Sunday night in Downers Grove following a manhunt after the bodies of his sisters, Janiya Jenkins, 21, and Eyani Jones, 10, were found inside a home in the 1600 block of McKool Avenue on May 28. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

It is still unclear what led to the stabbings, but according to officials, the sisters were stabbed to death in front of other children. A neighbor said shortly after that two other kids who were inside the home came over to say their two sisters were dead.

Jenkins was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, but was unable to appear because he was hospitalized at Ascension St. Alexius Medical Center after his arrest.

If able to attend, the hearing will take place in Rolling Meadows.

