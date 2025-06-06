7-year-old tried to save sisters with CPR after fatal stabbing in Streamwood, Illinois, prosecutors say; accused killer hid weapon, tried to sell car

As the man accused of stabbing and killing his two sisters last month in Streamwood was fleeing the scene and trying to avoid capture, the victims' 7-year-old brother tried to save their lives by performing CPR, prosecutors said on Friday.

Jalonie Jenkins, 25, was arrested last Sunday night in Downers Grove following a manhunt, after the bodies of his sisters, Janiya Jenkins, 21, and Eyani Jones, 10, were found inside a home in the 1600 block of McKool Avenue on May 28. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Jenkins appeared in court for the first time after Wednesday's hearing was postponed due to him being in the hospital following his arrest. His attorney made the case that he was suffering from a mental health episode. He admitted the facts of the case are horrendous, but said Jenkins is being supported by his mother and other family members.

Prosecutors said Jenkins lived in his childhood home with his mother and siblings.

They said Eyani was on a Snapchat call with a friend when the stabbing attack occurred. Jenkins stabbed her at least 10 times and Janiya at least 12 times, all while two other young family members, 7 and 3, were playing outside.

After the stabbings, the state's attorney said Jenkins locked the two younger children in a bathroom, hid the weapon, a kitchen knife, in the home, and left with a bag of bloody clothes in a Lexus registered to him.

They said he tried to sell his car and turned off his phone to evade police. He admitted to stabbing his sisters.

Meantime, Eyani's and Janiya's 7-year-old brother left the bathroom about 20 minutes after Jenkins locked him in, and found Janiya and Eyani covered in blood. He tried to perform CPR on them, but couldn't save them. He went back to the bathroom to get his niece, and ran to a nearby home, brought a neighbor back to the bloody crime scene, and then called their mother and 911, according to prosecutors.

Jenkins' defense attorney said the accused killer is now on medication for psychosis and asked for a mental health evaluation, which the judge agreed to.

Jenkins is due back in court on June 26 at 9 a.m. in Rolling Meadows.