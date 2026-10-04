Bridgeview leaders push back on far-right influencer Jake Lang's planned anti-Muslim march in Little Palestine

Bridgeview, Illinois, Mayor Steven Landek was expected Sunday to join Palestinian community leaders in a press conference to address security concerns regarding the 4th annual Palestinian Fest, in response to far-right activist Jake Lang's anti-Muslim calls to protest the event.

The mayor and community leaders will speak at SeatGeek Stadium at noon, outside of the festival, at the same time and place as Lang's "crusader march." This comes after days of community groups online, such as Amal Media, posting safety notices for people to be vigilant.

"Lang has made his plans known on social media. Given his history of appearing at demonstrations and public events, we should take those statements seriously and remain vigilant," one post reads, emphasizing it is a call for awareness, not confrontation.

Bridgeview, known as Little Palestine, is within Cook County, home to the largest Palestinian American diaspora in the United States. The annual fest has been held since 2021, featuring speakers, performers, carnival rides, and a family-friendly bazaar.

AMP or American Muslims for Palestine, the festival's host, describes the festival as "a day for our community to come together, honor our heritage, and stand in solidarity with Palestine."

Earlier this week, the group shared online that the community will "not be silent and we will not be intimidated by hate or bigotry."

Jake Lang is a far-right instigator who was pardoned by President Trump for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack in 2021. He has been called a white nationalist and white supremacist by multiple hate-watch groups, including the Southern Poverty Law Center.

This past summer, Lang was arrested in Texas and subsequently banned from the state after making terrorist threats to kill Karmelo Anthony. Later, he was arrested in Minneapolis on probable cause when he and two others, in two cars, unexpectedly drove onto the sidewalk and toward a crowd of counter-protesters. Lang had also held a pro-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement demonstration in Minneapolis during Operation Metro Surge.

Lang has been hosting anti-Muslim "crusader marches" around the country, including outside City Hall in New York City to protest Mayor Zohran Mamdani's attendance at the annual 9/11 memorial ceremony at Ground Zero. In March, he held a demonstration directly outside of the Gracie Mansion, the official residence of Mayor Mamdani, to "Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City/Stop New York City Public Muslim Prayer." Two men were charged with making explosive devices, and another associated with Lang was arrested for reckless endangerment and assault after using pepper spray.

He has since targeted Bridgeview with a poster that says "Crusader March on Little Palestine" and "Stop the Islamification of Chicago," with imagery of men with swords facing Muslim men holding Free Palestine signs.

Lang also made a video calling Bridgeview an "Islamic military base" and claiming churches are being turned into mosques.

CBS News Chicago asked Bridgeview police about Lang's plan on Monday. Bridgeview police did not respond to requests for comment. SeatGeek Stadium, where the festival is held, also did not respond.

CBS News Chicago brought the issue to Mayor Landek, who said in a statement: "There is no place for the bigotry and hate-filled rhetoric espoused by Mr. Lang in our community. We will respect his constitutional right to free speech, but we condemn his message and his mischaracterization of our strong, vibrant community."

The Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations also issued a statement condemning Lang, and said "ignorant, uncultured and hateful people seeking to disrupt our society shouldn't be given our attention."

In addition to the mayor's press conference, a counter-protest is expected from community and activist groups, including the People's Defense Chicago.