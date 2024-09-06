Chicago children's store named after boy with autism aims to boost Chatham community

Father opens new toy store to help son with autism, and his community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chatham has a new children's store with a mission that runs deeper than selling toys and clothes. Jaden's Place held its grand opening over the weekend, celebrating with treats and face painting, but it was created to help a community – and one child in particular.

If you shop at the new Chatham children's store, you might see 5-year-old Jaden Gilbert restocking the shelves.

Jaden's Place, located near 87th and Stony Island, is named after him.

His father, Joshua Gilbert, opened the store in part to help Jaden, who is on the autism spectrum.

"I don't want him to feel left out. I don't want him to feel like maybe some other kids are particularly better than him, or anything like that. Just make him fit in well with the neighborhood, bring him new friends," Joshua said. "As he's doing everything, his speech comes out, everything comes out fluently, and he works better. Trying to fill his love box up, so he can flourish up like he needs to."

That's not the only reason Joshua opened the store. He said he wants to beautify the Chatham neighborhood, where he grew up and is now raising his family.

"Just bringing back some positivity to the neighborhood," he said. "There's no kids' store in this area. You normally have to go to Walmart, or Target, or something like that to be able to service your kids. As far as these clothes, they're more urban kids, urban clothes."

Helping his son while helping his community, Joshua said he's also focused on carrying affordable items, so that everyone in the neighborhood can shop there.

"Bring back some love and some light to 87th Street," Joshua said.

In the future, he hopes to expand his clothing selection.