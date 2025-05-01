John "Jack" Thole, renowned chemistry teacher at Chicago's Saint Ignatius College Prep, dies at 89

John P. "Jack" Thole, a renowned chemistry teacher at Chicago's Saint Ignatius College Prep who also served for a time as science department chair of the Jesuit high school, died last month.

A published obituary said Thole, most recently of the south Chicago suburb of Frankfort, died April 10. He was 89.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Aug. 7, 1935, Thole attended St. Xavier High School and Xavier University in Cincinnati, where he earned a B.A. and M.S. in chemistry. He went on to join the Society of Jesus through the Milford Novitiate in Ohio and served as a Jesuit brother for 18 years, his obit noted.

Thole worked for Regis Technologies and Pelron Corporation as a chemist, his obit noted. But he found his true calling, and is remembered fondly by generations, as a high school chemistry teacher at Saint Ignatius.

Thole — known as Brother Thole to students while still a Jesuit and Mr. Thole after leaving the order — taught at Saint Ignatius in two stints going back to the 1960s. He was still teaching AP Chemistry by the 1997-1998 school year.

"Jack's love for the sciences dates back to one of his first Christmases when his father had purchased a basic chemistry set for him," Thole's obit read. "This sparked a curiosity and passion for science that would fuel his drive to enrich his students year later."

Mr. John "Jack" Thole, seen in the 1988 Saint Ignatius College Prep yearbook. Saint Ignatius College Prep

Mr. Thole's students will remember his engaging and encouraging style of teaching. He had no patience for slacking off, but always congratulated students on a job well done.

Thole's former students will also remember his trademark expressions — "Clear as mud?" he would ask when he wanted to ensure a class understood a lesson. Beyond the concept of electrical charges and ionic bonds, Mr. Thole would also point out that if one had sprinkled our food with molecular chlorine and sodium atoms instead of the ionic compound that is table salt, one "would have died a long time ago" — with a reminder about sodium atoms' explosive reaction with water.

While teaching at Saint Ignatius, Thole received the 1975 Davidson Award from the Chemistry Council of Illinois as an outstanding high school chemistry teacher.

On social media this week, many of Thole's former students cited him as a favorite teacher who inspired a lifelong love of chemistry.

Thole served as science department chair, and also served a stint as principal during his time at Saint Ignatius, the school noted.

Thole's obit noted that he was an avid sportsman.

"From hunting prairie dogs across the country, or winning various shooting competitions, to enjoying a 'tube steak' while washing it down with the perfect Manhattan, Jack's infectious smile and booming laughter always brightened the darkest of rooms," his obit read.

Thole is survived by his wife of 42 years, Eleanore Ann, two stepchildren, six grandchildren, and three brothers. An archived Chicago Tribune report noted that Thole's daughter attended Saint Ignatius.

A funeral mass was held this past Saturday at Christ the King Church in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood.