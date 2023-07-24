Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged with driving through Wauconda children's triathlon

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Man charged with driving through Wauconda children's triathlon
Man charged with driving through Wauconda children's triathlon 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is being held on $500,00 bail, accused of driving into a children's triathlon course in far north suburban Wauconda over the weekend.

Police said, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, as officers were blocking off the intersection of Bonner and Garland roads for the village's annual children's triathlon, 41-year-old Jack Hazan sped through the barricades, ignoring a marked squad car with its lights activated, and a uniformed officer yelling at him to stop.

Hazan then slalomed between traffic cones as he kept going south on Garland Road, passing another officer before police stopped him at Garland Road and Winding Lane, where he was arrested.

No one was injured.

Hazan has been charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and felony aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 9:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.