'It's Scary': Chicago mobile surveillance camera shot out on city's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drake and Ainslie: A North Side intersection plagued by shootings that recently got a new city surveillance camera.

But just a few days later it's gone. Someone shot it. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports a resident sent CBS 2 an image of the camera. The city surveillance camera and a text which read: New cameras on our corner. He was excited but just a few days later, that excitement went away - and so did the camera.

Security video from a nearby apartment building shows someone drive up to the new camera around 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

They shoot at the camera and then drive off. Now, less than a week after the city put that mobile camera here, they've taken it away.

Carlos Max said he hears gunshots about every week.

"It's scary, you know, because maybe they can go thru your window," Max said.

And as CBS 2 reported back in January, that is exactly what happened to one of Max's neighbors. Dario Agudo said the bullet missed his seven-year-old daughter by inches.

"If that was me sitting down right here, that was gonna hit my head," Agudo said.

CBS 2 verified videos of nine other shootings at the intersection from past 17 months. They were posted on YouTube by the same account that shared footage of Sunday's shooting.

The city removed the camera Wednesday and now Agudo and Max hope it will be replaced.

"Maybe if they camera catches those guys, maybe they put in jail." Max said.

CBS 2 has asked OEMC, Chicago police, and the alderman's office if they plan to replace that camera. and if so, what they will do to prevent it from being shot at again?. So far, the city agencies have not responded.