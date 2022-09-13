It's 'Amnesty Week' for anyone with past dues and fines in McHenry County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Good news for anyone with past due fines or unpaid tickets in McHenry County.

The McHenry County Clerk's Office is hosting what it calls "Amnesty Week." All this week, people can pay their fines without interest or late fees.

The clerk said it is meant to ease residents' financial burdens. People can ask for a quote for the amount due in their cases, minus fees and interest, by emailing CircuitClerk@mchenrycountyil.gov, or by calling 815-334-4190. Payments can be made online at www.mchenrycircuitclerk.org.

