1 hurt in crash between motorcycle and semi-truck in Itasca, Illinois

One person was injured in a fiery crash Friday evening in northwest suburban Itasca.

Itasca Fire Protection District officials said, around 6:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a semi-trailer truck near Rohlwing Road and Bryn Mawr Avenue.

The truck caught fire as a result of the crash.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital, but their condition was not immediately available.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.