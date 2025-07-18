Watch CBS News
Local News

1 hurt in crash between motorcycle and semi-truck in Itasca, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

One person was injured in a fiery crash Friday evening in northwest suburban Itasca.

Itasca Fire Protection District officials said, around 6:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a semi-trailer truck near Rohlwing Road and Bryn Mawr Avenue.

The truck caught fire as a result of the crash.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital, but their condition was not immediately available.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.