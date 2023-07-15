ISP squad car struck by van during traffic stop on Mannheim Road ramp to I-290

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois State Police trooper's squad car was hit by a van while conducting a traffic stop Friday afternoon.

The crash happened before 4 p.m. on the Mannheim Road ramp to I-290 eastbound.

ISP said the driver of a Ford Transit Z50 was traveling eastbound and attempted to pass a Freightliner truck-tractor semi-trailer on the single-lane ramp from Mannheim - striking the rear right side of the trailer.

The Ford failed to move over and sideswiped the driver's side mirror of the ISP squad car., ISP said.

The trooper was inside at the time of the crash. Both the trooper and driver of the Ford were not hurt.

The driver, 36-year-old James C. Johnson of Chicago, was given a citation for violating Scott's Law - improper passing of an emergency vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, and improper lane usage.

ISP has had 12 Move Over Law-related crashes this year.