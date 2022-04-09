ISP responds to shooting on Dan Ryan expressway; no injuries reported

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police respond to an expressway shooting on the Dan Ryan early Saturday morning.

Around 2:37 a.m., ISP was notified by a victim of a property damage expressway shooting that occurred on I-94 southbound near 83rd street.

The southbound lanes from 79th Street to 83rd Street were closed around 3:09 a.m. for investigation. All lanes reopened around 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

No further information was available.