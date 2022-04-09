Watch CBS News

ISP responds to shooting on Dan Ryan expressway; no injuries reported

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police respond to an expressway shooting on the Dan Ryan early Saturday morning.

Around 2:37 a.m., ISP was notified by a victim of a property damage expressway shooting that occurred on I-94 southbound near 83rd street.

The southbound lanes from 79th Street to 83rd Street were closed around 3:09 a.m. for investigation. All lanes reopened around 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

No further information was available.  

First published on April 9, 2022 / 8:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.