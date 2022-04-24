Watch CBS News

ISP: Officials investigate shooting on Eisenhower Expressway overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway overnight that left one man hospitalized.  

Around 3:23 a.m., ISP officers responded to a reported shooting on Interstate 290 westbound at Keeler Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 34-year-old man from Chicago was struck by gunfire and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Initial reports say the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle traveling on I-290 westbound near Keeler Avenue.

All lanes were closed around 4:27 a.m. on I-290 westbound for investigation – traffic was diverted to Homan Avenue. Lanes reopened around 5:05 a.m.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident – no further information was immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov . Witnesses can remain anonymous.

