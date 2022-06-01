ISP investigate shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway hours after crash involving semi truck
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Illinois State Police were called to investigate a crash and shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway just hours apart.
Around 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to a rollover crash involving a semi truck. The jack-knifed truck was blocking inbound lanes at 79th Street. All lanes are now back open for morning commuters.
Hours later, just before midnight, officers investigated a shooting on the same expressway. Inbound lanes were closed near 87th Street.
This is a the 68th expressway shooting troopers responded to so far this year.
After both expressway incidents, no injuries were reported, according to ISP.
