ISP investigate shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway hours after crash involving semi truck

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Illinois State Police were called to investigate a crash and shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway just hours apart.

Around 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to a rollover crash involving a semi truck. The jack-knifed truck was blocking inbound lanes at 79th Street. All lanes are now back open for morning commuters.

Hours later, just before midnight, officers investigated a shooting on the same expressway. Inbound lanes were closed near 87th Street.

This is a the 68th expressway shooting troopers responded to so far this year.

After both expressway incidents, no injuries were reported, according to ISP.