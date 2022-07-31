Watch CBS News
Illinois State Police investigate after wrong-way, fiery crash on I-90 in McHenry County

/ CBS Chicago

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 are closed following a fiery crash in McHenry County Sunday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90 westbound near milepost 33.5.

Initial reports say a van struck a passenger vehicle head-on causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames.

One person was airlifted to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Multiple fatalities have been confirmed, according to ISP.  

All westbound lanes of Interstate 90 westbound near milepost 33 remains closed for investigation.

Traffic is being diverted off at Anthony Road.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on July 31, 2022 / 7:41 AM

