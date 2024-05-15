Judge orders Carol Stream to identify officers involved in shooting death of Isaac Goodlow III

Judge orders Carol Stream to release names of officers involved in shooting of Isaac Goodlow

Judge orders Carol Stream to release names of officers involved in shooting of Isaac Goodlow

Judge orders Carol Stream to release names of officers involved in shooting of Isaac Goodlow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Carol Stream to release the names of the police officers involved in the shooting death of Isaac Goodlow III in February.

Police shot and killed Goodlow in his bedroom on Feb. 3 after responding to a domestic violence call at the Villagebrook Apartments complex.

His family filed a federal lawsuit against the village on Feb. 28, claiming he was sleeping in his bed when police shot him.

At a hearing on Wednesday, a federal judge ordered the village to disclose the names of the officers involved in the shooting. Carol Stream officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

The family has demanded the officers responsible for Goodlow's death face criminal charges.

"What they did was wrong, and they need to pay for what they did. Our nights have not been the same. We can't sleep. My momma's hurting. I'm hurting watching her hurt," said Goodlow's sister, Kennetha Barnes.

Goodlow's supporters said they're also demanding more transparency from the village of Carol Stream and have demanded officials release the recordings of all 911 calls related to the shooting, to no avail.

"This is unacceptable. Three months have passed, and there has been no resolution or progress in this case. How long must Isaac's family wait?" said family friend Myia Miller.

The lawsuit claims Goodlow was unarmed when he "was shot dead in cold blood … while he lay sleeping inside the sanctity of his own bedroom."

Carol Stream police have not said what prompted officers to shoot Goodlow, but his family has claimed police told them he threw something at officers.

Body camera footage released in March shows six officers entering his apartment after speaking to a woman who said she was injured in a fight with Goodlow.

Police said two officers fired their weapons, and one officer deployed a Taser. A total of two shots were fired, and Goodlow was shot once in the chest.

At no point before the shooting are officers heard telling Goodlow to drop a weapon or to get on the ground, and Goodlow cannot be seen throwing anything at police in any of the video footage.

The view from the first officer who entered Goodlow's bedroom is limited because his ballistic shield is blocking his body camera. Still, two gunshots can be heard immediately after the officers entered Goodlow's bedroom.

Someone is heard yelling, "Stop, stop!" after the gunfire. The sound of a Taser can be heard after the gunshots. After the gunshots, officers can be seen handcuffing Goodlow.

Goodlow later died at a nearby hospital.

After the shooting, several officers – including the one who shot Goodlow – appeared to be distressed.

Attorneys for Goodlow's family said in March that the videos showed the shooting was not justified.

"The six unidentified Carol Stream police officers took a military-style approach, armed with the ballistic shield and guns drawn, broke into Isaac's bedroom and immediately shot and killed him. If shot at close range and tasing was not enough, the officers handcuffed Isaac without first attempting to provide life-saving measures. Isaac bled out and ultimately died. This is yet another unjustifiable and unconscionable tragedy in America," attorneys Andrew Stroth and Steven Hart said in a statement.

The two officers who fired shots have been placed on paid leave while the shooting is under investigation by the Public Integrity Team of the Metropolitan Emergency Response Investigations Taskforce. Once that investigation is complete, it will be reviewed by the DuPage County State's Attorney's office to determine whether any criminal charges should be filed.