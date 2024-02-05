Family of man shot and killed by Chicago area police demands to see body camera video

Family speaks out after man killed by police in Carol Stream

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a man who was shot and killed by police in west suburban Carol Stream over the weekend demanded on Monday to see body camera footage of the shooting.

Andrew M. Stroth, an attorney for the family of 30-year-old Isaac Goodlow III, said Goodlow was unarmed when he was shot and killed in his own home early Saturday morning.

"Isaac Goodlow, a 30-year-old Black man, was shot and unjustifiably killed by the Carol Stream police officers," Stroth said. "What we know is that, within moments of the officers entering the sanctity of his home, they shot and killed him."

Carol Stream police have said officers responded to a reported domestic violence incident at the Villagebrook Apartments at 260 E. St. Charles Road around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, when two officers shot Goodlow.

"Officers encountered a tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation, which resulted in officers discharging their weapons at the alleged domestic violence suspect," said Carol Stream Police Chief Brian Cluever.

Goodlow was shot multiple times, and was taken to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not said exactly what type of threat prompted the officers to shoot Goodlow, but Stroth and Goodlow's family said the shooting was not justified.

"They shot my son down like a dog. They shot him down like a dog; like he wasn't even a human being. Isaac was a good man. We was real close. We was real close. He wouldn't harm a fly. He wouldn't harm nobody," said Goodlow's mother, Bunny Pigram.

Police said body camera footage is being reviewed as the Public Integrity Team with the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team (MERIT) investigates the incident.

At a press conference outside the apartment where Goodlow was shot, the family on Monday demanded to see the video footage.

"We want justice for our brother. He did not deserve that. He was a great man. He did not deserve that at all. We want justice for our brother. We want to know what happened," said Goodlow's sister, Kyenna McConico

Goodlow's family's attorney said Goodlow had overcome significant health challenges in his life, including meningitis and bipolar disorder, and his family believes he was suffering a mental health crisis on Saturday.

"This family wants to make sure that what happened to Isaac doesn't happen to anyone else. Yet another unarmed Black man shot and killed by the police," Stroth said. "What he was calling for was help, not to be shot by the police."

Goodlow's family described him as a dedicated family man, who enjoyed playing cards and video games, family barbecues, and spending time with his dog, Pepper.

"He never caused no kind of harm or disruption to nobody. He never went out of his way to do any of that. If you was chilling in his house, that's what he was doing. If he wasn't in his home, he was chilling with me and my mom. Just doing regular things as a family," said his brother, Michael Pigram.

"My little brothers looked up to him. We all looked up to him. He was an amazing uncle," said Goodlow's niece, Dajanae Barnes. "My uncle was a wonderful man. He wasn't violent how everybody projected him to be. He wasn't that."

Stroth declined to say if the family is planning to file a lawsuit over Goodlow's death.

"We want to get the evidence first, find out what happened, and we're going to pursue every legal action to protect this family," he said.

The two officers who shot Goodlow have been placed on paid leave while the shooting is under investigation.