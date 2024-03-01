Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of Isaac Goodlow III

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Carol Stream police on Friday released body camera video of the police shooting that killed 30-year-old Isaac Goodlow in his apartment earlier this month.

Police shot Goodlow in his bedroom on Feb. 3 at the Villagebrook Apartments at 260 E. St. Charles Road, after responding to a reported domestic violence incident.

Carol Stream police released body camera footage from all six officers who entered the one-bedroom unit after speaking to an alleged domestic violence victim who said she was injured in a physical altercation with Goodlow.

Police said two officers fired their weapons, and one officer deployed a Taser. A total of two shots were fired, and Goodlow was shot once in the chest.

The view from the first officer who entered Goodlow's bedroom is limited because his ballistic shield is blocking his body camera. Still, two gunshots can be heard immediately after the officers entered Goodlow's bedroom. Someone is heard yelling "stop, stop" after the gunfire. The sound of a Taser can be heard after the gunshots. After the gunshots, officers can be seen handcuffing Goodlow.

Goodlow later died at a nearby hospital.

After the shooting, several officers – including the one who shot Goodlow – appeared to be distressed.

Attorneys for Goodlow's family said the videos showed the shooting was not justified.

"The six unidentified Carol Stream police officers took a military-style approach, armed with a ballistic shield and guns drawn, broke into Isaac's bedroom and immediately shot and killed him. If shot at close-range and tasing was not enough, the officers handcuffed Isaac without first attempting to provide life-saving measures. Isaac bled out and ultimately died. This is yet another unjustifiable and unconscionable tragedy in America," attorneys Andrew Stroth and Steven Hart said in a statement.

Carol Stream police have not said what prompted officers to shoot Goodlow, but his family has claimed police told them he threw something at officers.

At no point before the shooting are officers heard telling Goodlow to drop a weapon or to get on the ground.

Isaac Goodlow III Family Photo

Earlier this week, Goodlow's family filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the department.

The lawsuit claims that officers were aware Goodlow's girlfriend was not in his apartment at the time they arrived in response to a domestic dispute and that police were at the building for more than 50 minutes without contacting Goodlow before raiding his apartment without justification.

Goodlow's family has said he was sleeping in his bed when police shot him. His family watched a redacted version of body camera video of the shooting earlier this month.

"The video is horrific," Goodlow's sister, Kyenna McConico, said after watching the video earlier this month. "They lied. What they did was unjustified. They went in there, and they shot my brother in his sleep. And we want justice."

The lawsuit also claims Goodlow was unarmed when he "was shot dead in cold blood … while he lay sleeping inside the sanctity of his own bedroom."

Carol Stream police said they released the video on Friday "as part of our commitment to transparency and our intention to give the public a fuller understanding of the events that unfolded that morning."

"The Carol Stream Police Department is devoted to respecting human life and will continue to listen to the concerns of our community during this trying time. As the family and loved ones of Mr. Goodlow navigate the tremendous grief that comes from the loss of a loved one, we offer them our most sincere condolences on their loss."

The incident remains under investigation by the Public Integrity Team of the Metropolitan Emergency Response Investigations Taskforce. Once that investigation is complete, it will be reviewed by the DuPage County State's Attorney's office to determine whether any criminal charges should be filed.