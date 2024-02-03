Shooting at apartment complex in Chicago suburb prompts heavy police presence
CAROL STREAM, Ill. (CBS) – Police were on scene at an apartment complex following a shooting in Carol Stream Saturday morning.
The shooting happened on Saint Charles Road where reports say police were responding to a battery call at the complex when shortly after shots were fired. It's unclear what led to the shooting and who fired the shots.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
Carol Stream Police will hold a news conference Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
This is a developing story.
