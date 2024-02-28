Family of Isaac Goodlow III, man killed in suburban Chicago police shooting, files federal lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a Carol Stream man who was shot and killed by police filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the police department on Wednesday.

Police shot and killed 30-year-old Isaac Goodlow III in his apartment on Feb. 3, after responding to a call about a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, according to the lawsuit.

However, the lawsuit claims that officers were aware Goodlow's girlfriend was not in his apartment at the time they arrived at the scene, and that police were at the building for more than 50 minutes without contacting Goodlow before raiding his apartment without justification.

Goodlow's family has said he was sleeping in his bed when police shot him. His family watched a redacted version of body camera video of the shooting earlier this month, and said it shows Goodlow was alone in bed at the time.

"The video is horrific," Goodlow's sister, Kyenna McConico, said after watching the video earlier this month. "They lied. What they did was unjustified. They went in there and they shot my brother in his sleep. And we want justice."

The lawsuit also claims Goodlow was unarmed when he "was shot dead in cold blood … while he lay sleeping inside the sanctity of his own bedroom."

Police have not said exactly what type of threat prompted the officers to shoot Goodlow, but his family has claimed police told them he threw something at officers.

"They shot my son down like a dog. They shot him down like a dog; like he wasn't even a human being. Isaac was a good man. We was real close. We was real close. He wouldn't harm a fly. He wouldn't harm nobody," Goodlow's mother, Bonnie Pigram, said earlier this month.