Family of Isaac Goodlow to protest, want more released on suburban Chicago police shooting

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (CBS) -- The family of Isaac Goodlow III was preparing early Monday evening for another protest – calling on the Village of Carol Stream to release more details about the police shooting that killed him earlier this month.

Police shot Goodlow in his bedroom on Feb. 3 at the Villagebrook Apartments at 260 E. St. Charles Rd., after responding to a reported domestic violence incident.

This past Friday, Carol Stream police released body camera footage from all six officers who entered the one-bedroom unit after speaking to an alleged domestic violence victim who said she was injured in a physical altercation with Goodlow.

Police said two officers fired their weapons, and one officer deployed a Taser. A total of two shots were fired, and Goodlow was shot once in the chest.

Goodlow later died at a nearby hospital.

His family now wants the 911 calls made the day of Goodlow's death made public too. They want to know the names of the officers who responded to the call that day, and for the public to see parts of body camera footage they say is missing.

The family planned to make their voices heard during a Carol Stream Village Board meeting Monday evening. Goodlow's family members were expected to proceed into the meeting as it got under way.

In the body cam video, the view from the first officer who entered Goodlow's bedroom is limited because his ballistic shield is blocking his body camera. Still, two gunshots can be heard immediately after the officers entered Goodlow's bedroom. Someone is heard yelling "stop, stop" after the gunfire. The sound of a Taser can be heard after the gunshots. After the gunshots, officers can be seen handcuffing Goodlow.

Police have said the situation was "tense, uncertain, and rapidly-evolving" – which resulted in them firing. Goodlow's family said he was unarmed and in bed.

"We want the truth to be heard. We want the police names to be out," said Goodlow's niece, Dajanae Barnes. "We need people to see what we seen in that room that they showed us – not the video that they posted, the real, the truth. Him being asleep."

Carol Stream police said the video they released represents all the body-worn camera recordings that capture intersection between officers and Goodlow.

In the independent investigation, they said they found the videos are continuous and unedited.