Haymarket Center names CBS 2's Irika Sargent as 'Volunteer of the Year'

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A member of the CBS 2 family is recognized for all the important work she does off camera.

CBS 2's Irika Sargent was named "Volunteer of the Year" for the Haymarket Center - a non-profit organization helping people struggling with addiction or mental health issues.

Irika wasn't just Saturday night's honored guest, she also served as emcee for the gala.

Others in attendance included CBS 2 streaming anchor Brad Edwards, General Manager Jennifer Lyons, and Gov. JB Pritzker - who received an award for supporting substance use treatment through policy.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 6:47 AM

