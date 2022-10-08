Protesters for Iran, women's rights join together in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two groups, one supporting women's rights and the other the people of Iran, thought they were going to be the only ones on Chicago's Federal Plaza Saturday morning. As the double booking of the space became clear, the two groups became one, rallying for each other's causes.

Hundreds gathered to stand in solidarity with Iran.

"We are talking about basic human rights here. We are talking about, what you want to wear and how you're oppressed as a woman because of your body," said Niloofar Tehrani, a protester supporting Iran.

Along with women fighting for reproductive rights in the United States.

"Women's rights are human's rights. And it goes the same for trans rights and Black Lives Matter. Everybody deserves to be treated equally," said Prudence Sullivan, who was protesting for abortion rights.

It's called a Women's Wave Day of Action rally. They want to defend and expand access to safe and legal abortions and other reproductive rights.

"We live in a country that likes to say we are all about freedom. Women cannot be free if we cannot control what is happening to our own body," said Erica Loftus, protesting for abortion rights.

Protesters were seen marching down in the streets, starting from Adams and Dearborn to Michigan.

The two protests found common ground after a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman died while in custody of the morality police in Iran on Sept. 16. Mahsa Amini was beaten and arrested for not wearing her headscarf properly.

Niloofar Tehrani was born and raised in Iran.

"The fight has been going on for 43 years, but we are still not achieving the true freedom for women's body, for women's rights and that is the reason we are here today," Tehrani said.

Amini's death has sparked deadly protests in Iran for weeks, as well as peaceful demonstrations across the world, including in Chicago. It is the third week in a row people in Chicago gathered to stand in solidarity with the women of Iran.

This continues as government forces there continue to crack down on protesters.

Tehrani is asking the City of Chicago for more support.

"I want to call on the Chicago's mayor, Lori Lightfoot, to be an advocate for women in Iran," she said.

"Both groups are asking for the same solution: equal rights for women.