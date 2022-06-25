Watch CBS News
1 dead, another critically wounded after shooting at WeatherTech facility in Bolingbrook; suspect in custody

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- One person is killed and another is critically wounded after a shooting at a WeatherTech facility Saturday morning.

Police said around 6:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to WeatherTech Way for reports of a person shot. 

Police confirmed one person has been pronounced dead, another is in critical condition, and the third victim has been released from the hospital.  

The alleged offender fled the building, but was located and is in custody at approximately 9:25 am.

Sen. Eric Mattson (D-IL) issued a statement on the shooting:

"My heart goes out to the victims and their families, and I pray that the three people who've been shot will recover. While much remains to be learned about the perpetrator, what's clear is that this individual should not have had a gun because they were not mentally fit to be a responsible gun owner. 

"We need real gun reform, and we need it now. Without taking action, we continue to put people and first responders at risk of devastation and tragedy."

