Investigation continues after police chase ends with two suspects dead after jumping into Little Calumet River

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A police chase involving a stolen Rolls Royce ended with two suspects dead in a river on the Far South Side.

It all started Saturday morning near the intersection of Chicago and Orleans in River North when police got a report of that stolen Rolls Royce in the 18th police district. The call specified the driver of the high-end car got out and left the car running.

Troopers followed the vehicle to 173rd and Torrence in south suburban Lansing, where the car was parked and five people then got into a black Infiniti.

The chase continued but ended soon after when the Infiniti crashed at 127th and Indiana. Three people were taken into custody.

First responders pulled 21-year-old Curtis Hicks and 26-year-old Amos Gibson from the river. They were both hospitalized and later pronounced dead.

The Illinois State Police directive for vehicle pursuits and forcible vehicle states states that troopers will only participate in another agency's pursuit if the reason for initiation is in accordance with ISP's policy. An officer will termintae the pursuit when it's reasonably clear that if they continue with the pursuit it will create more danger to the public.

ISP has not released any details about the three other suspects. CBS 2 asked to know what kind of charges they will face and was told the investigation is still active and when it is done it will be turned over to the Cook County State's Attorney to determine charges.