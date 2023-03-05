Man shoots, seriously wounds intruder on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man shot and seriously wounded another man who broke into his home on the city's Northwest Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of North Newcastle Avenue in Dunning around 1:20 a.m.

Chicago police say officers responded to the residence and found the suspect, 27, shot in the arm.

The victim told officers that he was awakened by his dog's barking, heard a loud noise in the basement, and proceeded with his firearm to check.

The victim found the unknown suspect in the house who proceeded to walk toward him. The victim then discharged his weapon - striking the intruder, police said.

The suspect was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition and is in custody.

No further injuries were reported.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.