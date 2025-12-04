Families of men killed in I-57 crash demanding answers about who's responsible

The families of the three men who were killed in a crash on Interstate 57 early Wednesday morning are pushing for more answers about what happened.

Along with the three men who died, five others were injured and sent to the hospital in that crash south of 120th Street in Calumet City.

Nearly 48 hours after the crash, details on how the incident unfolded remained limited Thursday night as the victims' grieving families gathered for a balloon release to honor the lives of Daekwon Cunningham and Martese Williams, two of the men who died in the crash.

Cunningham and Williams were close friends who were like brothers, after both went to Dunbar High School together.

"For them to die together, it's just like, it's diabolical, it's hurtful," said Cunningham's aunt, Deborah Reeves. "It's hard. I mean, it's extremely hard. I haven't slept. I really haven't ate. I've been crying."

Illinois State Police said three vehicles got into crash just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

Three men – including Cunningham and Williams, got out of the cars after the crash. That's when police said a different vehicle hit and killed them.

"That driver that plowed into them took everything from us," Reeves said.

The third victim, Ruben Lujano, was on his way home from work on a day that was supposed to be a celebration, according to his daughter, Leylani Padilla.

"It was my birthday yesterday, but he is always going to be with me in spirit," she said. "He was sweet, he was kind, he got along with everybody he knew."

The victims' families said they want answers about what happened, and who's responsible; questions which remain unsettled.

"We would just like clarity," Padilla said.

Illinois State Police said, to protect the integrity of an active investigation, they did not have an update on the cause of the crash on Thursday.

It's not clear if anyone is in custody.

Police asked anyone who was a witness or has video of the incident to call them at (847) 294-4400 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.