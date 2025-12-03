Northbound lanes shut down on I-57 after 3 killed in 4-vehicle crash

All northbound lanes are closed on I-57 after three people were killed in a crash involving four cars overnight.

Just after midnight, Illinois State Police said four cars were involved in a crash at 119th Street. Northbound lanes are closed from 127th to 119th streets, and traffic is being diverted off the expressway.

At least three people were pronounced dead, state police confirmed. The conditions of the other victims are unknown this time.

Video from the scene shows debris scattered hundreds of feet from the crash site.

Witnesses described an erratic driver who possibly caused the crash. A woman involved in the crash says there was a black vehicle going at least 100 miles per hour.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.