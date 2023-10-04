Chicago hosts annual International Downtown Association Conference

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is hosting the 69th annual International Downtown Association Conference this week, as more than 1,500 leaders from around the world take a special tour of the city and discuss ways to strengthen urban centers and solve common problems.

The first day of the three-day conference at the Palmer House Hilton Hotel has been focused on learning about Chicago's South Side, in particular the South Shore community.

A very honest conversation about the beauty and the struggles about chicagos south shore.

A bus tour took people attending the conference to the construction site of the Obama Presidential Center and the iconic South Shore Cultural Center.

During the tour, neighbors and business leaders shared their lived experience in the South Shore and Jackson Park Highlands neighborhoods, and discussed issues like equity and disinvestment, and how they've seen the community change.

Organizers said they wanted to bring leaders on board to see the "real" South Shore.

"There are going to be leaders from around the country, and perhaps around the world, that's going to be on this tour, and they are city planners, urban planners. They are leaders of chambers of commerce," said Lashawn Brown, program manager at the South Shore Chamber of Commerce.

The conference will include "master talks" from Mayor Brandon Johnson, Obama Presidential Center executive project officer Lori Healey, Friends of Waterfront Seattle president Joy Shigaki, DL3 Realty managing principal Leon Walker, and more.