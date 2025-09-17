Interfaith service held in support of immigrant community at First Presbyterian Church in Elgin, Illinois

Just a day after the federal administration's immigration enforcement targeted suburban Elgin as part of "Operation Midway Blitz," the community came together Wednesday night in solidarity and to make it clear that ICE is not welcome.

At least five people were detained by ICE, two were U.S. citizens and have since been released. An interfaith service was held at the First Presbyterian Church in Elgin, where immigration advocates and lawmakers showed their support for the immigrant community.

A moment of solace, reflection, and comfort, with candles being lit for every family separated, as the community copes with a wave of fear that has filled its streets this week, as federal immigration enforcement agents took several people into custody in the cover of night.

Maggie Lugo, who is undocumented, runs Casa Michoacán—an organization that responds to ICE agent sitings like Tuesday's enforcement in Elgin. She said the agents are not welcome there.

"I walk in fear, but I also know that I know my rights, I know that I pay my taxes, I have two U.S. citizen kids that were born here. We are not criminals," she said.

In Chicago, Cook County leaders also took time to denounce what they call DHS's deceptive and brutal force tactics.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was in Elgin as federal agents moved in—she left shortly after posting a social media video of her boarding the back of a federal vehicle.

"Using a community like this as a backdrop for her social media campaign and creating fear and intimidation is reprehensible," said State Rep. Anna Moeller.

The people taken into custody, according to the Department of Homeland Security, were wanted on charges of reckless driving, stalking, domestic violence, and assault.