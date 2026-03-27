Insight Hospital CEO in talks to help West Suburban Medical Center after sudden closure

With just two days' notice, West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park has shut down, and all patients are being cleared out by the end of the day on Friday.

The hospital has blamed its problems on a faulty billing system, and has said it will reopen once it has the revenue needed to fund operations, but has not indicated how long that could take.

Meantime, the CEO of another hospital is offering to help.

West Suburban covered up the signs for its emergency department on Thursday.

On Friday, staffers could be seen hugging in the parking lot.

Parishell Kimble-Jones, who has been receiving dialysis treatments at West Suburban, said it's like a second home to her, and it would be a shame if it is closed permanently.

"This is historic. It's been here forever, you know?" Kimble-Jones said.

John Romando said West Suburban has always been there for his family. His two sons were born at West Suburban, and he's had surgeries done there.

"It's just a shock that they closed," he said.

On Wednesday, the hospital announced it would be shutting down temporarily, because it can no longer support patients.

A spokesperson said the hospital has been operating on a fraction of the revenue it needs – blaming problems on a year-old electronic billing system.

The medical office, which includes the dialysis center, will stay open, but all hospital patients will be moved or discharged by 5 p.m. Friday.

"I just wish they'd do something different, and I hope someone swoops in and really do this an overhaul. It would get so much business, because then the people would really come," Kimble-Jones said.

It's possible her wish could come true.

Atif Bawahab, the president and CEO of Insight Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago – formerly Mercy Hospital – said he's in talks with the owner and landlord of West Suburban.

Bawahab said Insight is willing to step in immediately to stabilize the situation in the short-term and work to rebuild the hospital over the long-term.

"That would be wonderful," Kimble-Jones said.

Bawahab said his team is on standby as talks continue and patients hope for someone to save their hospital.

"This is a neighborhood hospital, you know? And it should stay in the neighborhood," Kimble-Jones said.

The medical office building has 12 tenants – including the dialysis center. Those will stay open. The hospital and emergency room are closed until further notice.

In a statement, West Suburban Medical Center property owner Rathnaker Reddy said he has not been involved in the day-to-day management of the hospital, saying that is the job of the CEO. The property owner said he is open to engaging with other hospital systems to help save West Suburban.

"I am deeply concerned by recent reports regarding the impending closure and reduction of service lines at West Suburban Medical Center, which is now slated to close this Friday," Reddy said. "In response, I have initiated outreach to Insight Hospital & Medical Center to explore whether they can play a constructive role in stabilizing operations at West Suburban—similar to the role they played in preserving healthcare services following the closure of Mercy Hospital and Medical Center."