West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park blames sudden shutdown on computerized billing system

In less than 24 hours, all patients will be out of West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park as the hospital blames its abrupt shutdown on a computerized billing system.

On Thursday hospital signs were getting covered up, but no one who works there was hiding how they feel.

"Right now, we're just like kind of gloomy up in there. That's how I'm going to say it. Gloomy. Nobody's not happy about this at all," said Deanna Shepard, who works in housekeeping at the hospital.

West Suburban is a safety net hospital which takes in patients regardless of whether or not they can pay.

"We play a big role in this hospital. For people to get well, we have to keep the germs away," Shepard said.

She takes pride in her work, and the job she's about to lose.

"I kind of already knew that we were in a crisis, but I didn't know it was this deep," she said.

In a statement, the hospital said it's been operating on a fraction of the revenue it needs and will temporarily stop providing all patient care services. Wednesday there were 70 patients in the hospital; by Thursday, only 11 are left.

"Recently, hospital leadership has developed and deployed a labor-intensive manual work-around to bill and collect revenue. This remediation plan has been successful in beginning to bring in revenue needed to keep the hospital operational. However, this process will take time to produce the necessary results. At the same time, normal operating expenses need to be met, even while prices are climbing," a statement from the hospital said in part.

Anthony Mister's dad was hospitalized at West Suburban after falling at home. Now he needs to find care elsewhere.

"They're closing their entire hospital. I'm like, what? How do they close a whole hospital?" Mister wondered.

A sign on the door directs patients to two other hospitals about 10 minutes away, including Loretto Hospital in Austin.

"We have already received five of the patients from West Suburban," said Loretto CEO Tesa Anewishki. She said they're ready for more. "We are here to be a resource and a partner for them."

On top of a job, Shepard needs a doctor. She used to be a patient at West Suburban. Now she knows what it feels like when a hospital's safety net breaks.

"I just know right now, I'm working today, so that's what I'm going to be grateful for," she said.

Rush Oak Park Hospital said in a statement they're "prepared for some increase in patient volumes and are confident in our ability to safely care for any new or transferred patients. Rush will continue to be a strong partner to serve our community's health care needs."

Loyola Medicine released a statement, writing, "Loyola Medicine is in communication with the Illinois Department of Public Health and stands ready to assist in any way we can to help ensure continuity of care for patients of West Suburban Hospital."

Full statement from West Suburban Medical Center