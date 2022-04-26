Inside the Story: How CBS 2 Investigators Expose Environmental Polluters
CHICAGO (CBS)-- CBS 2 Investigators are taking you "Inside the Story" Wednesday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. on Twitter Spaces to dive deep into a topic so many viewers and readers come to us about: Environmental Polluters.
Join CBS 2 Investigators Dave Savini and Brad Edwards as they break down how they report on companies accused of poisoning residents with cancer-causing chemicals.
You can join the conversation by following CBS Chicago on Twitter and joining the live Twitter Space at 6:30 p.m. this Wednesday. The chat will also be live streamed on CBS News Chicago.
