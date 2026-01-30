Vacant Inn of Chicago, once used as migrant shelter, to be renovated as an IHG Ruby Hotel

The Streeterville neighborhood in downtown Chicago is about to get a new hotel in a building that was used as a migrant shelter for more than two years.

The former Inn of Chicago is about a century old, located on Ohio Street just east of Michigan Avenue.

The 22-story building served as a migrant shelter for more than two years after Texas bused thousands of migrants, mostly Venezuelans, to Chicago. The migrant shelter was closed in November 2024 and the building has been vacant since.

Now IHG Hotels & Resorts – which operates Holiday Inn, Iberostar, Regent, and several other hotel brands – plans to convert the historic building to a Ruby Hotel. It would be the first of that brand in the United States.

The renovation is scheduled to begin later this year. The 412-room hotel would begin welcoming guests in 2027.