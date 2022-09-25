Inmate found dead inside his cell Less than 24 hours after arrest at Lake County jail

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead inside his cell at the Lake County jail Friday evening.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a correctional officer discovered the inmate, a 51-year-old man of Barrington, laying in his bed around 8:34 p.m. in an unresponsive state.

After knocking on the inmate's cell, the officer attempted to wake him, but he remained unresponsive, the sheriff's office said.

Staff immediately performed first aid and CPR using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) until Waukegan paramedics arrived and took over primary care.

After performing medical care for an extended period of time, the inmate was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office say the inmate was brought to the Lake County Jail just after midnight Friday following his arrest for an outstanding warrant in unincorporated Barrington for violating an order of protection.

He was assigned to a double-inmate cell but did not have a cellmate, according to authorities.

The prison was under lockdown when rounds were being conducted and the inmate "appeared okay."

Police said the inmate had numerous underlying health conditions and there were no suspicious marks or injuries on the inmate's body. The Lake County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy on Monday.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is conducting an independent investigation.